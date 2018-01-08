Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Aban Offshore, Reliance Jio in news

Asian markets open higher on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

Asian stocks gain in morning trade

Asian markets opened in the green tracking gains in the US equities over the weekend. US stocks gained on optimism over earnings and economic growth. S&P 500 at 2,743 points is up 0.7%.

Q3 earnings likely to show first signs of revival

The first signs of a rebound in corporate earnings growth will likely be visible in the December quarter due to the favourable effect of a low base a year ago and higher consumer spending in the festive season, reports Mint.

Aban Offshore promoters offer $600 million one-time settlement to lenders

Promoters of Aban Offshore Ltd have offered to pay up to $600 million in a one-time settlement to 17 banks to which it collectively owes nearly $2 billion, reports Mint.

Tata Housing, Lodha Group bid for Jaypee Infratech

Tata Housing and Lodha Group have filed initial bids for debt-laden Jaypee Infratech, the fate of which is now being decided at the Supreme Court and the National Company Law Tribunal, reports The Economic Times.

Brigade Enterprises may list proposed hotel unit as REIT

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, which is in the process of moving all its hotel assets into a separate unit, may consider listing the new entity as a real estate investment trust (REIT) or going public in the future, reports Mint.

Reliance Jio slashes monthly tariffs by Rs50, hikes data limit

Reliance Jio will cut tariffs by Rs50 of all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1 GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans, effective 9 January, reports PTI.

Sheenlac Paints plans takeover of Jenson & Nicholson subsidiary

Sheenlac Paints is eyeing to take full control of its joint venture with Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd even as the latter faces the insolvency resolution process under the National Company Law Tribunal, reports Business Standard.