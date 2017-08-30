You can now use UPI to pay for your Uber rides

Last week, Uber integrated its cab-hailing app with the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). This means that you no more need to load your Paytm wallet or upload your card details on the Uber app to make payments. You can directly pay using UPI and the money gets debited instantly from your account.

How it works

As Uber users know, you can pay for the ride using your credit or debit cards, Paytm e-wallet or cash. Now you can also use UPI too. The Uber app has a ‘add method of payment’ option under payment tab, and you can add the UPI handle there. After you choose the UPI option here, you need to link you existing virtual payment address (which will most likely be in the form of: name@bankname) in the app. If you don’t have a payment address, you can get one by using any UPI-enabled app. After you add the payment address, you will be asked to make a payment of Re1, to authenticate your payment address. This amount is refundable. Next, you have to go to the UPI-enabled app to authenticate your virtual address. For example, if you are using a banking app, you will have to switch from your Uber app to your UPI-enabled bank app and go to the collection notification option. Under the collect notification, you will get a request from Uber to collect Re1, with customer reference number and amount. Once approved, you will get a message showing that the amount was approved successfully. The money will be debited from your UPI-linked account instantly. You will also get a message on your Uber app stating the app is ready for accepting UPI payments. The next time you book an Uber cab, you can start using your UPI payments option . To make a payment for the trip, you will have to use your UPI PIN.

How to use UPI

To start using UPI, you need to have a bank account, a registered mobile number that is linked to your bank account, and an Android or iOS smartphone to download a UPI-enabled app and your bank needs to be a UPI member. You can use UPI on your feature phones too. To transact through UPI, you need to download a UPI-enabled app and then choose the UPI option. If you have apps that are UPI-enabled—such as TrueCaller—and are already on your phone, you can create a UPI virtual address through that app too. The process of creating a virtual address will vary from app to app. In all cases, you will need to verify you mobile number on the app followed by your bank account details to create a virtual address. Usually a UPI-enabled app will populate the details such as your bank account number and Indian Financial System Code (IFSC). If you have multiple bank accounts, you can select the one you want to link with UPI. You also have to generate a PIN which will be required to authenticate the transaction through UPI.