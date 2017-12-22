Rupee closes flat against US dollar, bond yield hits 17-mont high

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.271%, compared to its previous close of 7.214%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee closed little changed against US dollar on Friday as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of a long weekend. Markets will remain closed on Monday due to Christmas.

The home currency ended at 64.05 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 64.06. The rupee opened at 64.06 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield extended its gains and hit fresh 17-month high after government informed the Parliament that it may lose Rs26,000 crore in revenue in the year ending March 2018 due to reduction of excise duty on gasoline and diesel. Traders are also cautious ahead of the Rs15,000 crore debt auction.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.271%, compared to its previous close of 7.214%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.55%, or 184.02 points, to 33,940.30. So far this year, it has gained 26%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.91 billion and $23.03 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.31%, Taiwan dollar 0.11%, China renminbi 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.04%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.28%, Philippines peso 0.11%, China offshore 0.08%, Singapore dollar 0.07%, Thai baht 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.382, up 0.11%, from its previous close of 93.278.