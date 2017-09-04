Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, Coal India shares rise over 1%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar. The shares of Reliance, Coal India and Cipla rose, whereas the shares of Dr Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints and Adani Ports fell. Here are the latest updates

9.36am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 38 points, or 0.12%, to 31,854, while the Nifty 50 falls 22 points, or 0.22%, to 9,952.

9.30am: Coal India Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs241.65 after the company reported strong production and shipments numbers. Production in August rises to 37.63 million tonnes while shipments rose to 43.75 million tonnes.

9.25am: TVS Motors Co Ltd rose 2% to Rs620.15 after the company said its sales rose 15% year-on-year to 3.17 lakh units.

9.20am: GTPL Hathway Ltd rose 3.3% to Rs136.50 after the company said it got multiple orders worth Rs48.16 crore from Government of Gujarat.

9.18am: Auto stocks trade higher after automobile manufacturers led by Maruti Suzuki posted robust passenger vehicles (PV) sales growth in August riding on strong consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season. Tata Motors Ltd rose 1.1%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 0.8%, Bajaj Auto Ltd 0.5%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd 0.5%.

9.15am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.493%, compared to its previous close of 6.483%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.10am: The rupee opened at 63.93 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 63.98 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Friday’s close of 64.03.

9.00am: Asian currencies trade lower after North Korea’s test of a nuclear bomb on Sunday. US President Donald Trump threatened to increase economic sanctions and halt trade with any nation doing business with North Korea. South Korean won was down 0.61%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09%, Thai baht 0.08%, Taiwan dollar 0.06% and Philippines peso fell 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.42%, China offshore 0.19% and China renminbi 0.16%.