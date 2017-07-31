Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.462%, compared to its previous close of 6.463%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar, tracking gains in the Asian currencies markets.

The rupee opened at 64.10 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.13 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Friday’s close of 64.15.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.09% or 27.60 points to 32,337.48. So far this year, it has risen over 22%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.5%, while foreign investors bought $9.09 billion and $17.28 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.17%, Thai baht 0.17%, China renminbi 0.13%, China offshore 0.09%, Philippines peso 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05% and South Korean won 0.05%. However, Singapore dollar was down 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.414, down 0.17% from its previous close of 93.259.