Gold prices extend gain on rising demand, silver regains Rs4,000

Mumbai: Gold price maintained its rising trend on the domestic bullion market in Mumbai on Tuesday due to consistent buying support from jewellers and retail consumers.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) hardened by Rs225 to finish at Rs28,865 per 10 grams from its overnight closing level of Rs28,640. Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to end at Rs29,015 per 10 grams compared with Rs28,790.

Silver (.999 fineness) spurted by Rs515 to conclude at Rs 40,155 per kg against Monday’s level of Rs39,640.

Globally, gold was little changed, struggling to push higher after two weeks of solid gains despite a weaker US dollar and a deadly suicide attack in Manchester. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,260.40 per ounce at early trade, having gained some 3.6% since 9 May.

Silver was close to a three-week peak touched on Monday when it rose 1.8%, its biggest one-day percentage rise since 11 April. The white metal was flat at $17.13 an ounce.