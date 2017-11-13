Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, L&T shares fall 3%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose marginally in opening trade on Monday ahead of the Consumer Price Index-based inflation data due later in the day. Over 30 economists polled by Reuters are putting consumer price inflation at 3.46% in October from a year ago, up from 3.28% in September. The Indian rupee weakened to over one-month low against the US dollar.

■ 9.27am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 30.32 points, or 0.09%, to 33,284.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 20.30 points, or 0.20%, to 10,301.45.

■ 9.25am: Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 3% to Rs1,236 after the company cut its order inflow guidance for the full year ended March 2018, and now expects to close the financial year with only a nominal increase over last year’s numbers, as the ordering environment continues to be challenging and procedural delays prolong the project award momentum.

■ 9.20am: Reliance Communications Ltd fell 8% to Rs13 after the company posted a fourth consecutive consolidated loss to Rs2,709 crore in the quarter ended September against profit of Rs 62 crore a year ago..

■ 9.18am: Axis Bank Ltd rose 2% to Rs555 after the bank on Friday said its board had approved raising up to Rs11,625.8 crore ($1.78 billion) through a private placement of shares from a clutch of investors led by private equity fund Bain Capital.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.38 a dollar and touched a low of 65.39 -- a level last seen on 9 October. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.35 against the dollar, down 0.31% from its Friday’s close of 65.17.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.978% - a level last seen on 2 May, compared to its previous close of 6.957%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower ahead of the US consumer price inflation data on 15 November before the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting next month. South Korean won was down 0.36%, China Renminbi 0.15%, Japanese yen 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.07%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%. However, Thai Baht was up 0.1%, China Offshore 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.556, up 0.17% from its previous close of 94.391.