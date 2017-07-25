Govt to sell 15% in National Fertilizers tomorrow, floor price at Rs72.80

The floor price of Rs72.80 a share is at a discount of 7.67% over today’s closing price of Rs78.85 on the BSE. Photo: Mint More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The government will sell 15% stake in National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) at a floor price of Rs72.80 a share through a two-day offer for sale beginning on Wednesday.

The sale of 7.35 crore shares or 15% stake would fetch about Rs530 crore to the exchequer.

The offer for sale (OFS) would open for institutional investors tomorrow, while retail investors can put in their bids on 27 July, NFL said in a filing to BSE.

The government currently holds 89.71% stake in NFL.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has raised about Rs7,000 crore through share sale in four companies. Of this, Rs1,207 crore came from initial public offering of HUDCO in May, Rs1,192 crore through Nalco OFS in April and Rs203 crore through RCF OFS in June.

Besides, around Rs4,200 crore have been raised through stake sale in L&T held through Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) last month. The government has budgeted to raise Rs72,500 crore through stake sale in PSUs.