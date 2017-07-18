ITC shares tank 15% after increase in cess on cigarettes

Mumbai: Shares of cigarette maker ITC Ltd on Tuesday fell as much as 15%, set for its biggest fall in 25 years, with many brokerages downgrading the stock and cutting its target price after the government increased cess on cigarettes.

The stock hit a low of Rs276.90 a share on the BSE and fell as much as 14.99%, heading for its steepest fall since May 1992, when it closed 18% lower. At 9.37am, the stock was trading at Rs285.80 on the BSE, down 12.3% from its previous close. Other cigarette companies Godfrey Phillips India Ltd fell 6% and VST Industries Ltd declined 3%.

Accordingly, the tax burden on cigarettes will go up by Rs4.8-7.9 per 10 sticks, depending on their length and whether or not they have filters. Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who briefed reporters after the GST Council meeting held via video conferencing, said the increase in cigarette cess will benefit the exchequer by about Rs5,000 crore a year, Mint reported.

“It’s shocking that after having stated publicly for so long that all taxes are intended to be kept ‘revenue-neutral’, the GST Council went ahead and tinkered the structure in a manner that leads to an 8-16% hike in total indirect taxes on cigarettes. We estimate a hit of Rs35-36 billion to ITC’s profits on an annualised basis—akin to the worst-case scenario feared by us prior to the government firming up on a much-more rational tax-structure announced on May 18,” said JM Financial in a note to its investors.

“In reality, this hit would be passed on to consumers through price-hikes—we estimate the need to do so by 15-16% in the Kings segment and 8-10% in the rest of the portfolio,” the report added.

Brokerage firm CLSA has downgraded the stock to “Cut” from “Buy” and lowered its target price to Rs285 a share from the earlier target price of Rs417. Morgan Stanley has cut its rating to “equal weight” from “overweight” and reduced its target price to Rs285 a share from Rs310. Credit Suisse has cut its rating to “neutral” from “outperform” and lowered its target price to Rs310 a share from Rs400.

“We forced to downgrade to sell as earnings outlook weakens,” CLSA said in a note to its client, adding, “Higher price hike would be required to grow earnings which may also impact volumes. The outcome is clearly negative from the neutral stance that the government always mentioned.”

According to the Morgan Stanley report, the latest policy update implies 11-21% increase in tax for cigarettes versus that in F17—a clear negative with obvious impact on volume growth and valuations multiples.

An analyst from HSBC Global Research said that the current increase in tax signals that taxation on cigarette will remain punitive and uncertain. The brokerage house has maintained hold rating and set the target price at Rs320 a share.