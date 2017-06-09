Infosys shares fall 3.5% on report of stake sale by founders

Shares of Infosys fell as much as 3.5% to their lowest since 5 May. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Shares in Infosys Ltd fell as much as 3.5% to their lowest in over a month on Friday after a newspaper reported the company’s founders were planning to sell their stakes, citing people familiar with the development.

Infosys co-founders are exploring a sale of their entire 12.75% stake, worth about Rs28,000 crore ($4.36 billion), in the software services exporter, Times of India reported.

The newspaper, however, quoted Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy denying such a move. Murthy, along with his family, is the largest shareholder in Infosys with a 3.44% stake.

Promoters were not immediately reachable. Infosys had no immediate comment. Reuters