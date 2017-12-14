Opening bell: Asian markets trade higher; Maruti, IndusInd Bank in news

Asian markets trade higher on Thursday. Photo: Ashesh Shah/Mint

Asian markets slightly higher

Asian markets edged higher in morning trade after the US Federal Reserve delivered the much-anticipated interest rate hike, reports Reuters. Overnight, the US markets closed mixed. S&P 500 at 2,662 points is slightly down 0.05%.

Current account deficit widens to 1.2% of GDP in July-September

India’s July-September current account deficit more than doubled from a year earlier after imports accelerated while crude prices surged, data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed, reports Reuters.

Banks set to crack down on defaulters in RBI’s second list

Banks are set to refer a majority of the 28 loan defaulters cited in the RBI’s second list to bankruptcy courts starting Thursday, as the central bank prods lenders to speedily resolve bad loans, reports Mint.

Supreme Court eases ban on use of petcoke, furnace oil

The Supreme Court eased its ban on use of petcoke for cement manufacturing, lime industries and on furnace oil for power generation. The court directed the government to modify its notification permitting the use and to lay down regulations for such use.

Maruti Suzuki to raise vehicles prices by up to 2% from January

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to increase prices across its models by up to 2% from January to partially offset the rise in input costs, reports PTI.

RBI imposes Rs3 crore penalty on IndusInd Bank

The RBI imposed a Rs3 crore penalty on private sector lender IndusInd Bank for not following the central bank’s rules on classification of bad loans.

Tata Communications board approves demerger of surplus land

The board of Tata Communications approved the proposal to demerge around 773 acres surplus land of government through special purpose vehicle firm Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Read more

Tata Steel board to consider fund raising next week

The board of Tata Steel Ltd will be meeting next week to consider a proposal to raise funds via a combination of methods.