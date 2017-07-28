Idea Cellular shares tank nearly 6% on poor Q1 show

At NSE, Idea Cellular shares tumbled 5.60% to Rs87.55. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Shares of Idea Cellular on Friday dived by nearly 6% after the company posted a loss of Rs 815.9 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June. The scrip lost 5.77% to Rs 87.30 on BSE. At NSE, the stock tumbled 5.60% to Rs87.55.

The telecom company on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 815.9 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, impacted by sustained pressure from disruptive tariffs of Reliance Jio.

This is the third straight quarter loss for the Aditya Birla group firm as it has not been able to recover from the pressure of aggressive tariff war triggered by Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Idea Cellular had posted a profit of Rs217.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue of Idea also declined by about 14% to Rs8,181.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs9,552.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.