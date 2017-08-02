Hero MotoCorp shares rise over 2% on July sales data

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 17.13% rise in sales at 6,23,269 units in July. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday rose by over 2% after the country’s largest two-wheeler maker reported a 17.13% increase in sales for July.

The scrip gained 2.12% to settle at Rs 3,800.35 on BSE. Intra-day, it went up by 3.12% to Rs 3,838. On NSE, shares of the company rose by 2% to end at Rs 3,802.60.

The company’s market valuation also advanced by Rs 1,573.79 crore to Rs 75,891.79 crore. Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 17.13% rise in sales at 6,23,269 units in July.

The company had sold 5,32,113 units in July 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. The stock had gained 1.84% in the previous trading session also.