Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10100, IT, auto stocks rise

BSE Sensex trades higher by nearly 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 11 47 AM IST
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices declined in the opening trade on Tuesday, but recovered soon, with Sensex rising around 100 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 above 10,100. Shares fell following losses in Asian and US equities as US Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates on Wednesday. The Indian rupee weakened for the fourth consecutive session against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 11.45 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 157.57 points, or 0.48%, to 33,080.69, while the Nifty 50 rose 46.95 points, or 0.47%, to 10,141.20.
  • 11.43 am IST Canara Bank shares down 5Canara Bank shares fell 5% to Rs251 after The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet at the special CBI court in Delhi against a slew of former senior officials of Canara Bank and executives of a Delhi-based private company for allegedly cheating the bank of Rs68.36 crore.
  • 11.40 am IST Aviation stocks trade higherIndian aviation stocks rise after government data showed passengers carried by domestic airlines in February rose 24.1% year over year. Jet Airways rose as much as 2.44%, Spicejet 2.2% and InterGlobe Aviation gained 1.3%. (Reuters)
  • 11.35 am IST Arfin India shares jump 8% on receipt of new orderShares of Arfin India Ltd jumped 7.99% to Rs507.90 after the company said it has bagged orders worth Rs170 crore from JSW Steel Ltd for supply of various aluminium Deox products and various cored wire products
  • 10.37 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 95.21 points, or 0.29%, to 33,018.33, while the Nifty 50 rose 29.05 points, or 0.29%, to 10,123.30. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT gained most at 0.78% followed by teck 0.74%, consumer durables 0.63% and energy 0.54%, while metal was down 0.56%, utilities 0.32% and bankex 0.27%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up 0.33% and 0.11%, respectively.
  • 10.35 am IST Cipla shares slump over 6%Cipla Ltd shares were down 6.5% at Rs529 after CNBC TV reported that its Goa unit got USFDA observation. The unit got inspected in the month of January.
  • 10.33 am IST Hindalco Industries shares down over 1%Hindalco Industries Ltd shares fell 1.2% to Rs212.40 after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the firm to equal weight from overweight and cut its target price to Rs 256 from Rs 292 a share.
  • 10.30 am IST US protectionism: impact on IndiaA research note by Morgan Stanley says that the basis for the action is that India surpassed the defined economic benchmarks for developing countries with respect to export subsidies in 2015.
  • 9.45 am IST Banking stocks trade lowerBanking stocks fell. IDBI Bank fell 3.8%, Canara Bank 3.5%, Bank of India 2.7%, Central Bank of India 2.7%, Syndicate Bank 2.1%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.1%, Allahabad Bank 1.7%, Union Bank of India 1.4% and Axis Bank 1.3%
  • 9.42 am IST Future Retail shares gain after RBI eases foreign investment limitFuture Retail Ltd shares gained 2.3% to Rs539 after the Reserve Bank of India eased overseas investment limit to 49% from 24%.
  • 9.40 am IST Coal India shares down 1%Coal India Ltd shares declined 1% to Rs269 after Morgan Stanley maintained underweight rating on the stock.
  • 9.40 am IST Elpro International shares jump 14%Elpro International Ltd shares rose 14% to Rs47 after the company said its board approved sale of part of investment held with PNB Metlife India Insurance Co. Ltd.
  • 9.35 am IST Rupee weakens for fourth session against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened for the fourth consecutive session against the US dollar after local equity markets fell for the fifth session. The rupee opened at 65.24 a dollar and touched a low of 65.24. The home currency was trading at 65.21 a dollar, down 0.07% from its Monday’s close of 65.18. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.593% compared to its previous close of 7.607%.
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 97.31 points, or 0.30%, to 32,825.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 29.65 points, or 0.29%, to 10,064.60.
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 31 AM IST
