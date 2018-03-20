Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10100, IT, auto stocks rise

Live now
BSE Sensex trades higher by nearly 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 11 47 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices declined in the opening trade on Tuesday, but recovered soon, with Sensex rising around 100 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 above 10,100. Shares fell following losses in Asian and US equities as US Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates on Wednesday. The Indian rupee weakened for the fourth consecutive session against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.43 am IST Canara Bank shares down 5Canara Bank shares fell 5% to Rs251 after The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet at the special CBI court in Delhi against a slew of former senior officials of Canara Bank and executives of a Delhi-based private company for allegedly cheating the bank of Rs68.36 crore.
- 10.37 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 95.21 points, or 0.29%, to 33,018.33, while the Nifty 50 rose 29.05 points, or 0.29%, to 10,123.30. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT gained most at 0.78% followed by teck 0.74%, consumer durables 0.63% and energy 0.54%, while metal was down 0.56%, utilities 0.32% and bankex 0.27%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up 0.33% and 0.11%, respectively.
- 10.30 am IST US protectionism: impact on IndiaA research note by Morgan Stanley says that the basis for the action is that India surpassed the defined economic benchmarks for developing countries with respect to export subsidies in 2015.
Which sectors are most at risk from the turn towards protectionism in the US? In a chart (Posting again, with the correct link) https://t.co/KTpTQ5ym7Z— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) March 20, 2018
- 9.35 am IST Rupee weakens for fourth session against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened for the fourth consecutive session against the US dollar after local equity markets fell for the fifth session. The rupee opened at 65.24 a dollar and touched a low of 65.24. The home currency was trading at 65.21 a dollar, down 0.07% from its Monday’s close of 65.18. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.593% compared to its previous close of 7.607%.
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 31 AM IST
