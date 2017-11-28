Glenmark shares fall 3% after US FDA observes 7 quality lapses at Baddi unit

The US regulator had inspected the company’s Baddi unit between 6 and 11 November. Mint has reviewed a copy of the Form 483.

Mumbai: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Form 483 to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, citing seven observations relating to violation of good manufacturing practices (GMP).

The US regulator had inspected the company’s Baddi unit between 6 and 11 November. Mint has reviewed a copy of the Form 483.

The FDA issues a Form 483 if its investigators spot any conditions that, in their judgement, may constitute violations of the US Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related laws.

Shares of Glenmark fell 3% on this news. At 10am, the stock was down 1.5% at Rs582.15 on the BSE, while benchmark Sensex index traded at 33,660.05 points, down 0.2% from Monday’s close.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Glenmark said, “We are in the midst of providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the FDA shortly.”

The observations made by US FDA for the Baddi unit are: No thorough review of unexplained discrepancy in drug batches, lack of written procedures to assure identity and strength of products, deficient complaint records, inadequate maintenance of records to evaluate quality standards of each drug, insufficient adherence to responsibilities and procedures of the quality control unit, inappropriate controls over computers or related systems and lack of proper training to employees for the functions they need to perform.

Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities said in a note that the Baddi plant manufactures dermatology products and contributes 10% of Glenmark’s US sales, which approximately constitutes $60 million revenue.

In financial year 2016-17, the company’s revenue rose 20% on-year to Rs9,185.68 crore. US sales stood at Rs3,700.66 crore.

The last US FDA inspection of the Baddi unit happened in March 2017 when it got no observations, the broking firm said.

“There is no data integration or repeat observation case here. We believe chances of escalation (to a warning letter) are low here even though first observation is very similar to Lupin’s Goa and Indore plant observation. In Lupin’s case it was a repeat observation at multiple locations,” Edelweiss said in the note.

Earlier this month, Lupin Ltd’s Goa and Indore manufacturing facilities received a warning letter from the US FDA, in which the regulator highlighted that the firm repeatedly ignored tests showing that drugs made at these two units did not meet quality standards and that the company did not thoroughly investigate batch failures.