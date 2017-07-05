Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in the Asian currencies market.

The rupee opened at 64.72 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.68 a dollar, up 0.08% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.74.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.547%, compared to its previous close of 6.549%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.10% or 31.61 points to 31,241.40. So far this year, it has risen 17.26%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5%, while foreign investors bought $8.37 billion and $14.39 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.27%, China offshore 0.17%, South Korean won 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, China renminbi 0.09% and Thai Baht 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.138, down 0.09% from its previous close of 96.218.