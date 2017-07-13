Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 01 02 PM IST

United Bank of India eyes Rs500 crore mop-up through Basel III bonds

United Bank of India looks to raise up to Rs500 crore through issuance of Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis

PTI
UBI stock was trading at Rs20, up 1.01%, from its previous close, on the BSE. Photo: Mint
UBI stock was trading at Rs20, up 1.01%, from its previous close, on the BSE. Photo: Mint

Latest News »

New Delhi: Public lender United Bank of India (UBI) looks to raise up to Rs500 crore through issuance of Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

“The board of directors of the bank... approved issuance and allotment of unsecured Basel III compliant, listed, tier-2 bonds in the form of promissory note... with or without greenshoe option, aggregating up to Rs500 crore on a private placement basis,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

More From Livemint »

    The stock was trading at Rs20, up 1.01%, from its previous close, on the BSE.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 01 02 PM IST
    Topics: United Bank of India Fund raising Basel III bonds Bonds Bank

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share