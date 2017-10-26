Retail buyers lap up NLC India shares, govt likely to get Rs750 crore

The government, through the two-day offer for sale, sold 5% stake in NLC India at a floor price of Rs 94 per share. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government’s 5% stake sale in NLC India Ltd was a big hit among retail investors, which saw the portion reserved for them subscribed by 2.90 times. The share sale is expected to fetch over Rs 750 crore to the exchequer.

Institutional investors on Wednesday bid for 3.19 times the shares fixed for them in the offer for sale (OFS). The share sale opened for retail investors on Thursday, and the quota got subscribed 2.90 times.

The government, through the two-day OFS, sold 5% stake in NLC India at a floor price of Rs 94 per share. Post-disinvestment, the government’s stake in NLC India will come down to 84.32%.

The government has already raised more than Rs19,000 crore through minority stake sale in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the current fiscal. It looks to raise Rs72,500 crore through PSU stake sale, including strategic sale and listing of insurance PSUs.