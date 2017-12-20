Bitcoin prices slump 10% in biggest drop since before futures

Investors have shown more interest in smaller digital coins such as ether and ripple, where gains have lagged bitcoin’s 17-fold rally this year, and as others speculate there is more room to gain because of their smaller market capitalizations. Photo: AFP

New York: Lost in the hubbub over the feeding frenzy in cryptocurrencies and related stocks is the original digital coin itself.

Bitcoin fell as much as 10% to less than $17,000 on Tuesday, the steepest decline since before futures were first introduced on 10 December.

Investors have shown more interest in smaller digital coins such as ether and ripple, where gains have lagged bitcoin’s 17-fold rally this year, and as others speculate there is more room to gain because of their smaller market capitalizations. Bloomberg