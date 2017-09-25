Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 10 34 PM IST

IFCI to sell 0.86% stake in NSE

IFCI holds around 3.05% stake in the exchange out of which the lender plans to offload 0.69% during NSE’s IPO
Jayshree P. Upadhyay
IFCI’s latest divestment of NSE stake was the lender’s fourth such sale since May 2016.
IFCI’s latest divestment of NSE stake was the lender’s fourth such sale since May 2016.

Mumbai: IFCI Ltd on Monday approved the sale of a 0.86% stake in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), the lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.

IFCI holds around 3.05% stake in the exchange out of which the lender plans to offload 0.69% during NSE’s initial public offer (IPO).

NSE filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in December last year.

The IPO, where existing shareholders will sell a 25% stake in the bourse, has been in a limbo, owing to a Sebi investigation of NSE over allegations of unfair access.

IFCI’s latest divestment of NSE stake was the lender’s fourth such sale since May 2016.

First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 10 34 PM IST
Topics: IFCI NSE stake sale NSE IPO Sebi

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share