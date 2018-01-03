Gold prices steady, silver rallies on scattered demand

In New Delhi, silver ready recovered by Rs140 to Rs39,850 per kg, while weekly-based delivery shed Rs15 to Rs39,025 per kg. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs30,450 per 10 gram on Wednesday in scattered deals even as it weakened overseas. Silver prices, however, recovered by Rs140 to Rs39,850 per kg on mild demand from consuming industries.

Traders attributed the rise in silver price to scattered demand from industrial units and coin makers at the domestic spot market. Globally, gold rate fell 0.33% to $1,312.80 an ounce and silver by 0.64% to $17.04 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, silver ready recovered by Rs140 to Rs39,850 per kg, while weekly-based delivery shed Rs15 to Rs39,025 per kg. Silver coins however continued to be traded at previous level of Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

On the other hand, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity held steady at Rs30,450 and Rs30,300 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign too remained unaltered at Rs24,700 per piece of eight gram.