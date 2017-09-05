Reliance General gets Irda nod for IPO

Reliance Capital Ltd plans to dilute about 25% of its holding in Reliance General Insurance. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd on Tuesday said it has received an in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) for its initial public offering (IPO).

The insurance firm, which is a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital, is expected to list during the ongoing fiscal. Reliance Capital Ltd plans to dilute about 25% of its holding in the insurer.

According to sources, the valuation of the company is expected to be about Rs7,000 crore. The company that provides a wide range of general insurance products like fire, motor, health, home, crop, travel etc, reported 41% growth in business in 2016- 17. The company’s gross direct premium stood at Rs3,935 crore in the year ended March, 2017 while profit before tax stood at Rs130 crore, up 32%.

The insurer is a participant in various government crop insurance schemes including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Last fiscal, the company insured over 3 million farmers under this financial inclusion initiative.

Currently, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd is listed on the stock exchange while Max Life insurance Co. Ltd is indirectly listed through holding company Max Financial Venture. At the same time, many other insurers like HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. and SBI Life Insurance Co. have also announced their plans for IPOs.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.