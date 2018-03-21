Is valuation a concern for ICICI Securities IPO?

With a price band of Rs519-520 per share, ICICI Securities is aiming to raise Rs4,017 crore through the IPO. iStockphoto

Mumbai: As the initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Securities Ltd opens for subscription on Thursday, analysts are divided on the valuations of the issue. With a price band of Rs519-520 per share, the securities firm arm of ICICI Bank Ltd is aiming to raise Rs4,017 crore.

According to Kotak Securities Ltd, at the higher end of the issue price of Rs520 per share, the stock is being offered at 31.5 times nine months FY18 annualized earnings. “Activities in the capital markets business will remain a direct beneficiary of an improving macro environment, shift from physical assets to financial assets and stable government and its policies. Given ICICI Securities’ presence across the different segments and its customer base helps the company to explore new opportunities,” it said in a note on 20 March.

The company’s business relies heavily on retail customers. Retail brokerage revenue contributed around 90.5% in the total brokerage revenue in FY17. Its average daily turnover for cash equity and equity derivatives traded by their customers increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.4% to the six months ended 30 September 2017 from fiscal 2013. Its non-brokerage revenue share increased to 36.4% in nine months of FY18 from 29.7% in FY13.

However, its high dependency on brokerage income is risky, feels Canara Bank Securities Ltd. “Brokerage income depends on general economic conditions, macroeconomic and monetary policies, market conditions and fluctuations in interest rates, all of which are beyond company control. High level of competition and new technologies may adversely affect the present brokerage revenues,” it said in a note on 21 March.

According to Canara Bank Securities, ICICI Securities Ltd has an earnings per share (EPS) of 10.51 and book value of 14.99 for FY17 earnings and at the upper end of the price band, the company would trade at price to earnings (PE) of 49.47 times and price to book value of 34.69.

An analyst who did not want to be identified said valuations are high. “However, the issue is expected to sail through on expectations of listing gains. The markets are likely to rise in first half of April as selling spree to avoid long term capital gains tax (LTCG) will ebb off and the issue will be beneficiary of these positive factors driving the markets rally,” the analyst added.

ICICI Bank’s other arms ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd are currently trading 10-14% above their offer price. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd was listed in 2017 and saw a gain of 3.11% on listing day while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd listed in 2016 tanked 10.88% on stock markets debut.

ICICI Securities offers a wide range of financial Services including investment banking, institutional broking, retail broking, private wealth management, and financial product distribution. By brokerage revenue, ICICI Securities has been the largest equity broker in India since fiscal 2014.