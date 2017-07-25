Salasar Techno Engineering shares make stellar debut
New Delhi: Shares of infrastructure firm Salasar Techno Engineering made a stellar debut at the bourses on Tuesday with over twofold increase from its issue price of Rs108.
The stock listed at Rs259.15, a sharp gain of over twofold on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company opened at Rs 250.
The initial public offer of Salasar Techno Engineering was oversubscribed a staggering 272.93 times earlier this month.
The IPO was of 33.21 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs108 per equity share aggregating to Rs 35.86 crore.
Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Rajasthan-based Salasar Techno provides customised steel fabrication solutions in the domestic market.