Markets likely to be volatile ahead of F&O expiry; Infosys, auto stocks in focus

Mumbai: The markets are expected to be volatile this week due to August futures and options (F&O) series expiry. Global investors will also react to the central banks’ meeting at Jackson Hole last week.

No reference to monetary policy outlook was made in the speeches by leaders of the world’s most powerful central banks at Jackson Hole. According to Bloomberg, monetary policy wasn’t a major focus during the three-day gathering. Messages from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank stressed their gradual approaches to unwinding emergency-era stimulus as global growth picks up.

Back home, anxiety of derivatives expiry will take over markets, said analysts. “Broadly, indications are still bearish but we may see some pause before further decline,” said Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities Ltd.

According to Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities Ltd, the short-term trend of Nifty is in a consolidation mode. “The danger of further weakness is still not out of the way,” he added.

All eyes will be on Infosys as it opens for trade on Monday after co-founder Nandan Nilekani’s return to manage the crisis at the software company. Nilekani has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Infosys and will be responsible for board oversight and functioning and choosing a new chief executive officer for the company.

Auto stocks will be in focus as monthly sales data for August will be released this week. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), domestic car sales were up 8.52% at 192,773 units as against 177,639 units in July last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 15.12% to 298,997 units in July from 259,720 units in the same month last year.

On the macro front, gross domestic product data for the first quarter of this fiscal will be released on 31 August. India’s GDP increased 6.1% year-on-year during the January-March period, while for the full year (FY17), the growth was at 7.1%.