Market roundup | Gold climbs to 2017 high after N. Korea missile test

Gold rallied to the highest level this year after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, boosting haven demand. Palladium extended a rally and platinum rose above $1,000 an ounce. Bullion for immediate delivery gained as much as 1.2% to $1,326.08 an ounce, the highest intraday price since 9 November, the day after Donald Trump was elected as US president. It traded at $1,320.01 at 10.49am in London, according to Bloomberg generic pricing.

“Gold prices have rallied to their highest level since US elections,” analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. including Abhinandan Agarwal said in a note to clients. “Expect precious metal stocks to outperform today.” Gold has surged 15% this year, rising every month apart from June, as investors weigh the possibility of conflict in Asia. Bloomberg

Oil prices dip in hurricane fallout

Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday as the market grappled with the shutdown of some 13% of refining capacity in the US after a hurricane ripped through the heart of the country’s oil industry. The refinery closures helped push US gasoline futures to a two-year high of $1.7799 per gallon on Monday, although they had receded to $1.7078 by 0957 GMT on Tuesday.

International Brent crude futures were 42 cents lower at $51.47 per barrel, having traded as high as $52.19 per barrel earlier in the day. US West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 10 cents to $46.47 per barrel, after falling more than 2% in the previous session. The damage assessment could lead to more volatility. Some refineries were preparing for restarts, but heavy rains are expected to last through Wednesday, adding to catastrophic flooding in Houston. Reuters

Euro rises above $1.20 for first time in two years

The euro advanced to its strongest level in more than two years, hours after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan. Core European bonds rallied as risk-off sentiment spread across the globe. Europe’s common currency gained for a third day even as South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered a show of force in response, which traders said highlighted its growing appeal as a haven.

US Treasuries rallied and German 10-year bond yields hit a two-month low as investors sought the safest assets. The euro has advanced more than 14% against the US dollar this year on speculation that the European Central Bank will outline its intent to scale back its extraordinary package of quantitative-easing measures in the autumn. Bloomberg