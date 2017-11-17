 Sebi to investigate possible leak of company earnings - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 10 53 AM IST

Sebi to investigate possible leak of company earnings

Abhirup Roy
A file photo of Sebi headquarters building in Bombay. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will investigate possible leaks of company earnings in social media chatrooms, its chief Ajay Tyagi said on Friday.

A Reuters investigation documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian companies being posted in private WhatsApp groups.

“We will certainly investigate the issue. It is a work in progress,” Tyagi, chairman of Sebi, India’s market regulator, told Reuters, when asked what action the regulator was considering. Reuters

Topics: Sebi company earnings Ajay Tyag Whatsapp company results leak

