Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, pharma stocks rise

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday moved lower from its all-time peak as participants were quick to take profit amid a lacklustre trend overseas. Stocks of FMCG, capital goods, banking, IT and realty remained subdued. The 30-share index, which had closed at a record high of 31,369.34 on Thursday, was down 56.84 points, or 0.18% at 31,312.50. The gauge had gained 159.55 points in the previous two sessions. The broader NSE Nifty too declined 21.55 points, or 0.22%, at 9,653.

US jobs data coming in below par and concerns about a tighter monetary policy gave investors here some anxiety. Other Asian markets struggled to recover from the current stand-off between the US and North Korea over the latter’s missile launch. Quarterly earnings numbers are due this month. Investors are also tracking monsoon progress ahead of their next move. The laggards were HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, falling by up to 1.10%. Here are the latest updates:

■ 10.12am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 63 points, or 0.20%, to 31,307, while the Nifty 50 fell 26 points, or 0.27%, to 9,649.

■ 9.46am: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd rose 7.11% to Rs7.83 while Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 1% to Rs384 after news report said that Tata Group and Bharti mulling tie up.

■ 9.40am: Pharma companies trading higher. Lupin Ltd rose 3.7%, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd 2.3%, Cipla Ltd 1.2%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd 0.9%.

■ 9.35am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 47 points, or 0.15%, to 31,322, while the Nifty 50 falls 17 points, or 0.17%, to 9,658.

■ 9.30am: IDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.1% to Rs65.30, IDFC Ltd 1.7%, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd 1.1%, Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd 1.6%. Shriram Capital Ltd and IDFC Ltd are in talks to merge their businesses to create a financial services behemoth with combined revenue of more than $4 billion, Mint reported.

■ 9.25am: RBL Bank Ltd fell 1.7% to Rs516.05 after the bank said that the divergence between its own gross bad loan estimates and those made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood at Rs339.30 crore at the end of 2015-16. The private sector bank made this disclosure in its annual report for 2016-17. RBL Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as assessed by the RBI stood at Rs547.35 crore for 2015-16, the bank said in its annual report. It had reported gross NPAs of Rs208.05 crore as on 31 March 2016.

■ 9.20am: GMR Infrastructure Ltd fell 1% to Rs18.80. The company said Supreme Court has ordered implementation of second tariff order. The company said Dial to engage constructively with regulator.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.74 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.73 and 64.75, respectively. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.75 a dollar, up 0.05% from its Thursday’s close of 64.78.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.549%, compared to its previous close of 6.538%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was down 0.4%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%, Thai baht 0.05% and China offshore 0.04%. However, South Korean won was up 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.08% and Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.

With inputs from PTI