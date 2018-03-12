 JSPL board to consider QIP issue on Friday - Livemint
JSPL board to consider QIP issue on Friday

A meeting of the board of directors of JSPL is scheduled to be held on Friday to consider issuance of securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutions placement
Last Published: Mon, Mar 12 2018. 09 50 PM IST
PTI
JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Monday said that its board will meet this week to consider issuance of securities to qualified institutional investors.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the March 16, 2018 to, inter-alia, consider issuance of securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutions placement,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. The company operates coal-based sponge iron plant and has an installed capacity of 3million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of steel at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Mon, Mar 12 2018. 09 50 PM IST
