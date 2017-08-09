NSE cuts charges on currency futures to deepen market

The new rate is applicable on both active and passive trade. Earlier, Rs110 per crore transaction fee was levied on such contracts. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Looking to bring in more liquidity in derivatives, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has significantly lowered transaction charges in currency futures.

The decision is expected to help in reducing trading and hedging costs for various entities, including small and medium enterprises.

The fee starts at Rs90 per crore of traded value for incremental monthly turnover of up to Rs1,000 crore in the currency futures and it comes down as turnover rises.

The new rate is applicable on both active and passive trade. Earlier, Rs110 per crore transaction fee was levied on such contracts.

As per the new slab structure for currency futures, incremental monthly turnover of over Rs1,000 crore to up to Rs2,000 crore will attract Rs80 for every one crore of traded value.

On monthly turnover of more than Rs2,000 crore to at least Rs3,000 crore will attract Rs70 for every one crore of traded value, while the same for over Rs3,000 crore would attract transaction charges of Rs35 for every one crore of traded value.

Earlier, the exchange used to levy a fee of Rs30 per crore of traded value on monthly turnover of over Rs35,000 crore.

“It has been decided to revise the transaction charges for currency futures, with effect from August 1, 2017,” National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

The move is based on feedback received from the market and is aimed at improving the liquidity in the currency derivatives segment, it added.