Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, Tata Motors shares rise 4%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai:The BSE Sensex opened lower on Tuesday against the previous session’s closing. The NSE Nifty also fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar. The shares of Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel rose, whereas the shares of Coal India and L&T fell.

The US Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, where it will leave interest rates unchanged and is expected to begin winding down their $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October, according to a Bloomberg survey of 42 economists. Here are the latest updates from the markets.

■ 9.27am: BSE Sensex opened lower by 17 points, or 0.05%, to 32,407, while the Nifty 50 fell 8 points, or 0.08%, to 10,145.

■ 9.25am: Tata Motors Ltd rose 4% to Rs418.50 after a huge block deal. Around 32.35 million shares or 1.12% stake of the company changed hands in a block deal, according to a Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.20am: Gail India Ltd rose 4% to Rs414.50 after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “overweight”.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.16 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.16 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Monday’s close of 64.08.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.602% compared to its previous close of 6.61%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.33%, China renminbi 0.22%, China Offshore 0.19%, Taiwan dollar 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah 0.06%. However, Hong Kong dollar was up 0.19%, Japanese yen 0.08%, Singapore dollar 0.06%, Philippines peso 0.06%, Thai Baht 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 91.929, down 0.13% from its previous close of 92.047.