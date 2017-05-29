Gold prices extend gains on global cues, jewellers’ buying

Pure gold prices rose by Rs45 to finish at Rs 29,030 per 10 gram as against Rs 28,985. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Rising for the third straight day, price of gold surged by Rs 45 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Monday in line with a firming trend overseas and increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also advanced by Rs 125 per kg on pick-up in demand from industrial units. Standard gold (99.5% purity) climbed by Rs45 to end at Rs 28,880 per 10 gram as compared to last Friday’s closing level of Rs 28,835.

Pure gold (99.9% purity) also rose by a similar margin to finish at Rs 29,030 per 10 gram as against Rs 28,985. Silver (.999 fineness) advanced by Rs 125 to close at Rs 40,360 as compared to Rs 40,235 previously.

Globally, gold prices held near its highest in a month in thin holiday trade, with a softer dollar and a retreat in stock markets helping the metal cling on to the previous session’s gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,267.74 an ounce at early trade. In other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $17.36 an ounce, having touched a one-month high of $17.39.