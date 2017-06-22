Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017.

Indiabulls Real Estate promoter sells over 3 crore shares for Rs662 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate promoter sells shares through open market operations. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Indiabulls Real Estate promoter group entity IBREL IBL Scheme Trust on Thursday sold 3.3 crore shares of the company for about Rs662.83 crore through an open market transactions.

The fund would be utilised by the company for its business and general corporate purpose, Indiabulls Real Estate informed BSE.

“IBREL IBL Scheme Trust, of which Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd is the sole beneficiary, has sold 3.3 crore shares of the company, on 22nd June 2017 at the stock exchanges, and has realised approx Rs662.83 crs at an average price of about Rs200.85 per share,” the filing said.

At the end of the last fiscal, IBREL IBL Scheme Trust held 4.25 crore shares, representing 8.89% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate. Promoters held 50.35% stake in the company as on 31 March 2017.

“The sale proceeds would be used for meeting company’s funding requirements for its ongoing businesses and general corporate purposes or any other purposes as may be approved by its board,” it added.

