Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; telcos, Shalby IPO in news

US stocks end mixed; Asian markets open lower

The Dow Jones industrial average notched a record closing high on Monday after the Senate narrowly passed a major tax bill over the weekend. Asia markets fell in early trade on Tuesday.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali to diversify into solar power business

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the consumer goods products upstart, is poised to diversify into solar power equipment manufacturing.

Telecom dept to meet Airtel, Vodafone, Idea over Jio penalty

The telecom department will soon meet officials from Bharti Airtel Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone India Ltd to hear their pleas against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) recommendation of a Rs3,050 crore cumulative penalty for allegedly denying sufficient points of interconnection (PoI) to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Read more

Shalby IPO opens today, Rs150 crore raised from anchor investors

Shalby Ltd, which runs a multi-speciality hospital chain, said it has raised approximately Rs150 crore by selling shares to institutional investors as part of its anchor book allocation, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens.

Real estate: Hines to invest $23 million in Tata Housing project

Hines, a global real estate investment and management firm with $100 billion in assets under management, will invest $23 million in Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd’s premium wellness-themed project Serein at Thane, Maharashtra.

Biocon shares ends 15% higher on USFDA approval for Herceptin biosimilar

Shares of Biocon Ltd surged 16% as partner Mylan NV received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its biosimilar for Roche’s drug Herceptin, used in the treatment of breast and metastatic stomach cancer.

Bombay HC nod for NSEL merger, FTIL to challenge order

The Bombay high court dismissed a plea filed by 63 Moons Technologies Ltd or Financial Technologies India Ltd (FTIL) opposing the merger with its unit National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), thereby giving a green signal to the merger of the two.