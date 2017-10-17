Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 07 31 PM IST

Diwali Muhurat trading from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on 19 October

BSE and NSE will conduct the Muhurat trading session between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Diwali day, while a pre-opening session will start at 6.15pm
PTI
The BSE and NSE hold a special Muhurat trading every year to mark Diwali. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
The BSE and NSE hold a special Muhurat trading every year to mark Diwali. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Leading bourses BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said they will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday, 19 October. The Muhurat trading, which is conducted to mark Diwali, will be held between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, the stock exchanges said. The pre-opening session will start at 6.15pm.

First Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 07 30 PM IST
Topics: Muhurat trading Muhurat trading timing BSE Sensex NSE Diwali Muhurat trading

