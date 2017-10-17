Diwali Muhurat trading from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on 19 October
BSE and NSE will conduct the Muhurat trading session between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Diwali day, while a pre-opening session will start at 6.15pm
Mumbai: Leading bourses BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said they will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday, 19 October. The Muhurat trading, which is conducted to mark Diwali, will be held between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, the stock exchanges said. The pre-opening session will start at 6.15pm.
First Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 07 30 PM IST
