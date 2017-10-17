Diwali Muhurat trading from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on 19 October

The BSE and NSE hold a special Muhurat trading every year to mark Diwali. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Leading bourses BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said they will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday, 19 October. The Muhurat trading, which is conducted to mark Diwali, will be held between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, the stock exchanges said. The pre-opening session will start at 6.15pm.