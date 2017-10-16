Godrej Agrovet shares rise 34% on stock market debut

Godrjet Agrovet’s Rs1,157 crore IPO was oversubscribed 95.41 times.

Mumbai: Shares of Godrjet Agrovet Ltd debuted on the stock exchanges at Rs615.60 per share, up 33.8% over its issue price of Rs460. The Rs1,157 crore initial public offering (IPO) of agri-business unit of Godrej Industries Ltd was oversubscribed 95.41 times during the share sale from 4-6 October.

Analysts had said the issue was fairly priced. According to ICICI Securities Ltd, based on its 2016-17 consolidated figures, Godrej Agrovet is available at a market cap to sales of 1.8 times, price to earnings (PE) of 35.4 times and price to book of 8.8 times.

“We arrive at a fair value of Godrej Agrovet breaking the business into individual segments and identifying suitable listed peers. We arrive at a fair market cap of Rs11,000 crore for Godrej Agrovet as compared to targeted IPO market capitalization of Rs8,850 crore at upper price band of Rs460,” the brokerage firm said in a note on 29 September.

Analysts also said that a consistent margin profile through innovative product launches amid improved operational efficiencies and optimal asset turnovers have led the company to become an extremely capital-efficient firm in the animal feed, oil palm and crop protection verticals.

Godrej Agrovet has a diversified business model, with animal feed making up 50% of sales, oil palm 10%, crop protection 15% and dairy 20%. It is the largest palm oil producer in India and focuses on improving productivity of farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields.

Godrej Agrovet owns well-established brands Milk More, Calf Starter and Excel across animal life cycles and sells the Jersey, Real Good Chicken and Yummiez brands from its dairy and processed poultry and foods divisions, respectively.

In the past five years (FY13-17), the company’s revenue and profitability have expanded at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% and 29.8%, respectively. Proceeds from the fresh issue (Rs291.5 crore) will be used for the repayment of working capital facilities and commercial paper and the balance for general corporate purposes.