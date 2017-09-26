The perils of a fiscal stimulus

Though most forecasts have India GDP growth improving slowly from the low of 5.7% in the June 2017-18 quarter, there is some impatience with the pace. Photo: Mint

Talk of a fiscal stimulus once again is in the air. This time, the reason is the fall in real GDP growth to 5.7% in the June quarter. Though most forecasts have economic growth improving slowly from that low, there is some impatience with the pace. Here are 10 charts we need to look at closely before deciding on any stimulus.

Chart 1 shows the fiscal stimulus is already in full swing. In the first four months of the current fiscal year, total expenditure is up 23.2% compared to the same period last year. The fiscal deficit is up 28.5% and is already 92.4% of the full year’s fiscal deficit target. It’s a foregone conclusion that the deficit target will be overshot this year.

Let’s put that fiscal push in the first four months of the year in perspective—chart 2 shows it’s the highest stimulus given for several years. The stimulus programme is already on. It’s the fear that it may have to be pruned in the rest of the year that is creating the panic.

In fact, the stimulus has been going on since the June quarter of 2016, as chart 3 shows.

Chart 4 shows the overall government fiscal balance for India (including the states) is much higher than for its peers. Why would the government want to risk losing the entire gains from fiscal consolidation for a short-term boost to growth?

The N.K. Singh committee report had recommended a fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP for fiscal year 2018-19. But it did allow three escape clauses, one of them being “far reaching structural reforms in the economy with unanticipated fiscal implications”. The government could stretch this definition to include the disruption from demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST). But should it really do so and add to the debt burden, which chart 5 shows is already much higher for India than its peers?

The primary deficit is the fiscal deficit less interest payments. Arvind Subramanian, in his dissent note to the N.K. Singh panel’s recommendations, said India’s primary deficit should be much lower than its peers, considering its higher GDP growth rate. He said that India’s vulnerability lies in its primary deficit, which shows that the government (centre and states combined) does not garner enough revenue to cover its costs, let alone pay its interest obligations. The IMF’s Fiscal Monitor puts India’s general government primary balance at -1.8% for 2016.

The current account deficit has suddenly increased in the June 2017 quarter, as chart 7 shows. Any fiscal stimulus will add further pressure to the current account.

The pressure on the current account is all the more worrying because the deficit is not financing investment. Instead, consumption goods are being imported and chart 8 shows the jump in imports of electronic goods.

Chart 9, from the Reserve Bank of India survey of professional forecasters, indicates that they expect consumer price inflation to move above the 4% target by the December quarter. Any fiscal stimulus will rule out the chance of any monetary easing.

And finally, chart 10 shows bond yields have already hardened as the US Federal Reserve prepares to dial back liquidity and on worries about higher borrowing by India. Most of the inflows in recent months have been into the bond market and any rise in the deficit will not be viewed kindly by investors.

We’re all aware of the inflation and malinvestment from the fiscal and monetary stimulus after the financial crisis. As Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank, points out, the current government has done much to restore macroeconomic stability and these gains should not be frittered away. There is no need to panic. The government should stick with the structural reforms and improve productivity and that will ensure sustainable growth.

Manas Chakravarty looks at trends and issues in the financial markets. Respond to this column at manas.c@livemint.com.