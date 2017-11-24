Going forward, it is about inclusive growth and pulling up domestic demand

Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, managing director at Credit Suisse in the International Wealth Management Division in Zurich, recently visited Mumbai. She, along with five of her colleagues, has authored the Credit Suisse Supertrends report that puts into focus investing for the long term; by analysing, evaluating and extrapolating the dynamics of today's global demand situation. Among other aspects, Fayd'herbe spoke about how both millennials and elders are driving demand trends in specific sectors. Edited excerpts:

One of the major trends over the last decade has been globalisation.

How do you see this trend impacting stock selection and your choice of asset and geographical markets in the next decade?

After years of globalisation, what we are now seeing is a focus on domestic demand. Pulling domestic demand along with growth. It is very clear in emerging markets. China, for example, is at a very natural stage of economic development, that many other developed countries went through previously, to transform the growth model towards a domestic consumer demand led model.

What China experienced during the financial crisis is that when the growth model is uniquely focused towards exports, it can suddenly break away because the rest of the world is going through a recession. This is a vulnerable growth model. With the bedrock of the last 15 years of globalisation to look at, it is now time to have a more balanced growth model. China is not the only example, many others in emerging markets are going down this path. They want to continue competing in world trade, they want to continue using investments that are needed for long-term growth, but they also want to encourage their own consumers to consume.

We are seeing signs of emerging economies moving towards higher consumer-led growth, more service-oriented economy; and that comes extremely naturally. As a consequence, emerging-market brands are coming up. For example, consumers in Asia are very technology savvy, which is driving a lot of the technology companies locally and the influence is visible on the index as well.

In developed markets, the story is a little different. The home consumer base has been somewhat left on the side and has not fully benefitted from the economic recovery post the financial crisis. For example, unemployment rates have only gradually come down. What you are likely to see in developed markets is a move towards fiscal policy and also support from the government for support domestically. We are back to talking about more inclusive growth, certainly one that creates more domestic jobs and ensures that domestic consumers thrive.

This is not questioning globalization, rather it is more inclusive growth to make sure the domestic population also benefits.

Global liquidity has remained high for many years. Is this the new normal? Or will the shift in fiscal policy focus in the developed economies bring a change?

It is a fact that flooding the economic system with a lot of liquidity is causing a number of financial-market consequences. One important outcome is the suppression of volatility. There is more liquidity than financial assets to invest in. Generally speaking, this creates asset inflation. If you are going to gradually slow the pace of adding liquidity, then stop the active injection of liquidity and then gradually retrieve it, then the first question is what does it mean for volatility?

Practically speaking, over time if liquidity is less available then the VIX (volatility index; formally ‘VIX - CBOE Volatility Index’), which is at around 10, can maybe move closer to the historical norm. If volatility is expected to move up, investors can think about taking advantage of the current low volatility and protect portfolios. In times of low volatility, the premium to hedge your portfolio is also attractive.

The implications are very practical.

Are investors across the world taking more risks?

Certainly in fixed income we are seeing more risk-taking behaviour. Private investors starved for yield have tried to reach the same yield as they had before.

However, today that yield can be found only with higher risk; you have seen that with a compression of credit spreads. Even speculative-grade credit spreads are really tight today. Some private investors, who are not sophisticated, are investing in bonds that are even non-rated.

On the bond side there is a lot more risk-taking behaviour chasing yield; people are not aware that credit spreads are there to compensate for the risk. On the equity side, I wouldn’t say there has been too much risk-taking behaviour. Even though volatility is abnormally low, we are not seeing equity overweight positions. On an average they are still below the historical levels and we can’t say everybody is driven to participate and allocate more to equities and therefore run more risk. But for sure, volatilities are low and people should not think this environment can continue for long. One should think about the opportunities in protecting one’s portfolio at this stage.

In Credit Suisse’s Supertrends report you present the case for a multi-polar world with rising inequality and angry societies.

This is visible in various pockets globally. How much of it is a risk versus an opportunity?

Often times, it's both. If you speak economically about a multi-polar world, as we discussed the focus for important economies is on a balanced growth model—one where they can balance domestic and external sectors—this is a stabilising impact on the multi-polar world.

Purchasing manager indices (PMIs) throughout the world are moving up. It means that many corporations around the world are more optimistic about the future and tend to invest more and trade more. This is like a virtuous trade cycle that is attached to economic multi-polarity.

Another aspect is this political and geopolitical outcome—you can think of it as risk attached to it. We are not political specialists. For investors the more concerning side of multi-polarity, where people don’t really know what the future is made of, is leading in particular an emphasis on security. This includes cyber security. Future threats are going to be very different.

National and international events of hacking have made clear these new threats for corporations as well. Therefore, in the future we have to consider economic security.

In financial markets and investments, think about stocks of those companies that are leading in that technology. We think a lot of investments by corporations will be around improving security. Increasing amount of commerce is done digitally, and security around this is not yet up to speed.

One of the trends that we see in India, too, is higher life expectancy; and as a result, people live longer into retirement. What does this opportunity translate to in terms of global demand?

It’s a very multi-faceted economic model that is opening up. Population aging is coming with a structural demand for healthcare-linked goods and services. It is clear that for every additional year of life that we enjoy, there is a probability of having a chronic disease at some point. When you look at what type of chronic diseases tend to come with old age, you end up with oncology needs, dementia and biotechnology as the solutions to that. There is also heart disease. There is a very clear first analysis on population aging, which has an immediate impact on healthcare.

The next step is to talk about the funding of all that health cost. This brings focus to the insurance sector, which is likely to have the same structural trend as population aging.

Whether it is health insurance, life insurance, annuities or asset management; all are going to be in high demand by all the individuals who end up considering living costs beyond retirement.

Then again, it impacts consumption patterns. People who have retired and are relatively in a healthy state, can travel. They are looking towards prolonging healthy living. They are also focused on sports and fitness. Lot of cosmetic companies are also focussed on that powerful population base.

Also, housing is going to be a big topic. Housing today is not always senior friendly. People will want access to campuses where they can live independently at an old age, they look for proximity to services and facilities. From a property development standpoint, a lot of interesting collaborations between health, hospitals as well as housing will be seen.

Both infrastructure and technology are important aspects in global growth. Can we continue to assess their potential separately or is there an overlap in terms of the future trend?

In the past, it was difficult to ascertain if technology increased productivity at a macro level. It enhanced client experience, it certainly made a number of companies cash rich, but there is not much evidence to suggest that at an aggregate level it has helped in increasing productivity.

One thing, however, that is evidenced is that the good-old brick mortar infrastructure raises productivity for sure. Things like ensuring access to power, roads, clean drinking water—all lead to an increase in productivity.

In the years after the financial crisis, and then in Europe due to the debt crisis, investment in public infrastructure simply went down. There was no financial means and no possibility to go after that. There is an accumulation of infrastructure needs in Europe.

In emerging markets there is even more of a need; urbanisation is increasing and that requires infrastructure focus, which is not able to keep pace. It is a time where governments will be very open for public-private partnerships, the debt problem has not vanished and they still don’t have the financial means to foot the bills themselves. We think there is going to be a multi-year trend to try and fill the gap that opened up in the last 9 years.

Affordable housing is another form that is missing across the globe.

After the utilities, focus will have to come on the basic provision of lodging. Thus, we think brick and mortar infrastructure will do well.

Digital is also another form of infrastructure. We have kept it separate because very different sectors are impacted. Both these have excellent prospects.

The one trend we can’t ignore is climate change. We are already seeing a shift in the traditional fuel-based car market to electronic cars. The insurance industry is feeling the impact with erratic weather and damage related to that. However, other than in specific portfolios, we don’t see a collaborative focus from asset managers thinking about stock choices linked to climate change.

For a long time although everybody was clear about the environment, social and governance criteria which have been around for 10 years, industry has not embarked in a big way in seeing this as an investment-related trend.

There are certain regions that are more sensitive to it than others. Typically, you see ESG criteria and asset managers really active in Europe; Switzerland, Germany and the Nordics being far advanced in this respect. There are some institutional funds which have set an example for best practices in this area, like the Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund. Other regions in the world haven’t yet reached there simply because they are still in the process of creating wealth. There is a very natural cycle in economic development and asset management—you have to reach a certain level of wealth before lending importance to the environmental quality.

When you have already created wealth, you will be more concerned about the risks. There is also risk associated with companies which are not focussed on this aspect.

Along with this natural cycle of growth, there is also a generational aspect, what we call the millennial values. Millennials specifically are very concerned about environmental quality and about climate change, clean energy and so on. As this generation now comes of age in terms of consumer trends and investment trends, they are going to create the demand. The generational transfer that we are now going to start living, in my view, is going to act as a catalyst for ESG criteria as one that they want to invest in. They are interested in creating the impact with their investing.

Last, give us your view on emerging markets and what you find attractive in the Indian market.

We think both emerging market equity and fixed income is attractive. A lot of the current accounts have improved and this is leading to resilience of emerging markets. Many are offering attractive yields in local currency and we feel internationally people need to get more familiar with this. Interest rate levels in India, for example, are what international investors would want to take a look at. We have a structurally optimistic view on emerging market equities and fixed income.

In equities we have just updated our 5-year return expectations, particularly in Asia, which is what we see as the best performing market. There is a big gap in what this market represents in world GDP versus market capitalisation. There is more GDP weight than market cap weight.

A few months ago, we have upgraded India to neutral from underweight. The perspective is that the reform moment is now done and we should start seeing the benefits. Now also the financialisation of savings will continue to support the market. We are also looking at patches of growth, there are over-valued segments. Infrastructure, housing, NBFCs is where we feel there is value.