GM hitting the brakes in India is a big mistake

GM chief executive officer Mary Barra’s focus on profitability is the sort of bold move that might inject a bit of spine into those limp valuations. Nonetheless, she’s making a mistake. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Sydney: In a world where major automakers are losing their minds about the potential of the fast-growing Indian market, it’s a refreshing change when a big player puts on its green eye-shades to take the contrarian view.

That’s the approach of General Motors Co., whose chief executive officer Mary Barra is scrapping a $1 billion investment in India and halting sales of Chevrolet models there altogether. Thin profit margins in the market—overwhelmingly dominated by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, with a 47% share—could weigh on GM globally for years to come, she told Bloomberg Businessweek’s David Welch.

It takes guts to quit a market that’s expected to be the world’s biggest in about four years, but the automotive sector is currently the least-loved in the S&P 500. Barra’s focus on profitability is the sort of bold move that might inject a bit of spine into those limp valuations. Nonetheless, she’s making a mistake.

Without doubt, Maruti Suzuki’s size presents a fearsome obstacle to new entrants. It’s close to impossible to take on such a dominant player without undercutting it on margin, and Maruti’s operating profits have averaged 9.3% of sales over the past 10 years—pretty much in the middle of the 9%-to-10% range that Barra wants to achieve company-wide by 2020. Almost by definition, GM could only grow in India by giving up profitability on a global scale.

If only there was a way for foreign players to take on the Indian market without going head-to-head with such a behemoth. Luckily, there is.

While Maruti is a formidable adversary in every size class, it’s in mini and compact cars that it really crushes the opposition. Such vehicles—typically with starting prices of Rs5 lakh or less—made up almost four out of five cars and utility vehicles sold under the marque last year. The place where foreign brands like GM stand the best chance of breaking through is in more prestigious mid-sized vehicles and SUVs—and there the market is more open.

Take Hyundai Motor Co. It’s the only foreign carmaker that’s managed to break north of a 10% market share, and while it has some cheaper mini models like the Rs3.36-lakh Eon, it’s in fancier vehicles that it shines. The i20 and Creta, which both feature crossover SUV variants, have been seeing the fastest sales growth locally, former co-chief executive officer Choong-Ho Kim told an investor call last year.

That matches the general trend in India’s car market. Like the rest of the world, utility vehicles such as SUVs and pickups have seen the strongest volume growth over the past five years. Mini cars are in outright decline, not to mention the all-but-defunct micro-car segment characterized by Tata Motors Ltd’s failed Nano.

Barra is right to feel trepidation about larger size classes, too. Even in mid-sized cars, Maruti has a 38% market share. In utility vehicles, the only major slice it’s in where it’s got less than a third of the market, storied Jeep-maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has 32%.

Still, the fancier corners of India’s car market are at least contestable for foreign players. If China is any guide, rising incomes will increasingly cause locals to trade up to more prestigious foreign brands.

Volkswagen AG now counts China as its biggest region, with more than a third of deliveries. It’s looking to repeat the trick in India, announcing a partnership with Tata Motors in March. The other two 10 million-cars-a-year automakers are heading in the same direction, with Toyota Motor Corp. last year partnering with Suzuki Motor Corp. to give it an entree with Maruti, and the Renault-Nissan Alliance building on its tie-up with Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Only GM is holding back. Should Barra’s bet prove right, shareholders will thank her for many years to come. But in a world where the current big three car markets are contracting in unison for the first time since 2009, growth isn’t a small thing to sacrifice. A decade hence, giving up on one of the world’s major auto markets for the sake of a few margin points might not look like such a good call. Bloomberg