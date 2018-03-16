India’s October-December current account deficit sharply widens on higher imports

India’s October-December current account deficit sharply widened from a year earlier on higher imports, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: India’s October-December current account deficit sharply widened from a year earlier on higher imports, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The October-December current account deficit widened to 2.0% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, compared with 1.4%, or $8.0 billion, in the same period a year ago. Reuters