India’s October-December current account deficit sharply widens on higher imports

The October-December current account deficit widened to 2.0% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, compared with 1.4%, or $8.0 billion, in the same period a year ago
Last Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 06 08 PM IST
Suvashree Dey ChoudhuryDevidutta Tripathy
Mumbai: India’s October-December current account deficit sharply widened from a year earlier on higher imports, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The October-December current account deficit widened to 2.0% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, compared with 1.4%, or $8.0 billion, in the same period a year ago. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 06 08 PM IST
