WPI inflation at 8-month high of 3.93% in November

The increase in food prices was led by the sharp increase in vegetable prices that rose by 60% mainly due to soaring onion prices. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) accelerated to an eight-month high of 3.93% in November, from 3.59% in October, adding to the string of worrisome economic data released this month.

Data released earlier this week showed that retail inflation unexpectedly jumped to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November, and industrial production slowed to 2.2% in October.

WPI inflation rose mainly account of a sharp increase in fuel and food prices, according to data released by the commerce ministry. While fuel price index rose by 8.8%, food prices index rose 6.06%. The increase in food prices was led by the sharp increase in vegetable prices that rose by 60% mainly due to soaring onion prices.

Economists point out that the sharp increase in the inflation indices justify the cautious tone of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its statement on last week's monetary policy which kept interest rates unchanged. RBI estimated that retail inflation will be 4.3-4.7% in the second half of this fiscal.