Railways permits m-Aadhaar as ID proof for travellers
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said it has decided to allow m-Aadhaar, a digital version of the Aadhaar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class.
The m-Aadhaar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card. It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhaar has been linked.
To show Aadhaar a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. “m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways,” the ministry said in a statement.
Currently, the m-Aadhaar app is available on Google Play Store.
Latest News »
- North Korea defiant over UN sanctions as Donald Trump says tougher steps needed
- Capacit’e Infraprojects IPO subscribed 1.30 times on Day 1
- Dharmendra Pradhan rules out intervention on daily fuel price revision
- iPhone X puts exclamation point on Apple’s pricing strategy
- Shinzo Abe, Narendra Modi likely to discuss ways to step up defence ties