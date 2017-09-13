Railways permits m-Aadhaar as ID proof for travellers

To show m-Aadhaar as an identity proof a railway passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said it has decided to allow m-Aadhaar, a digital version of the Aadhaar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class.

The m-Aadhaar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card. It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhaar has been linked.

To show Aadhaar a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. “m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways,” the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the m-Aadhaar app is available on Google Play Store.