Last Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 07 05 PM IST

Railways permits m-Aadhaar as ID proof for travellers

The Ministry of Railways says it has decided to allow m-Aadhaar, a digital version of the Aadhaar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class
PTI
To show m-Aadhaar as an identity proof a railway passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. Photo: HT
To show m-Aadhaar as an identity proof a railway passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said it has decided to allow m-Aadhaar, a digital version of the Aadhaar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class.

The m-Aadhaar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card. It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhaar has been linked.

To show Aadhaar a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. “m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways,” the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the m-Aadhaar app is available on Google Play Store.

First Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 07 05 PM IST
