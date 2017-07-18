Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 07 54 PM IST

Pakistan shelling: 50 students stuck in Rajouri school

Around 50 students are trapped in a government school due to heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan army in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district

PTI
File photo of a government school in Jammu. Authorities have, meanwhile, rescued 12 students from another school at Kadali in Naushera. Photo: AFP
File photo of a government school in Jammu. Authorities have, meanwhile, rescued 12 students from another school at Kadali in Naushera. Photo: AFP

Latest News »

Jammu: Around 50 students of a government high school were trapped due to heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan army in the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said. Authorities, however, managed to rescue 12 children from a primary school.

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire in four sectors of Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday morning. “Forty-five to fifty students of the government high school in Sehar in Naushera sector are trapped due to heavy shelling,” deputy commissioner (Rajouri) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI. He said the school is located at a height which had made the task of evacuation difficult.

More From Livemint »

    However, police and other authorities evacuated 12 students from a primary school at Kadali in Naushera. The children were ferried from the school in bullet proof vehicles during the intermittent shelling by Pakistan, Choudhary said.

    “We have sent three bullet proof vehicles to evacuate the students from high school at Sehar. Once the intensity of shelling lessens, we will rescue them too”, Choudhary said.

    On Monday, a nine-year-old girl and an Army jawan were killed and three others injured in Pakistan firing in the Rajouri-Poonch belt.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 07 54 PM IST
    Topics: ceasefire violation Pakistan shelling Rajouri Jammu and Kashmir Naushera

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share