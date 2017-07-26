Live: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar chief minister, PM Modi praises move

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar has resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out resignation by his son and deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav from the RJD-Janata Dal (United) alliance government.

Tejaswi is facing a CBI probe in connection with the land-for-hotels case with agency lodging an FIR against him, triggering the latest round of crisis between the allies. In a press conference today, Lalu instead blamed the BJP for the ‘present crisis’ in the state.

More From Livemint »

“Has Nitish asked for the resignation of Tejaswi Yadav?” Prasad retorted in reply to a volley of questions by scribes regarding JD(U) insistence that the embattled deputy chief minister should come clean on accusations in public, a stand being seen in political circles as its demand deputy CM’s resignation.

Here are the latest updates and developments as the political crisis in Bihar unfolds:

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar saying “1.25 billion people welcome and support Nitish Kumarji’s crusade against corruption.” He again tweeted, “For the country’s, particulary Bihar’s better future, we all need to unite and rise above politics to fight against corruption.”

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

■ Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigned today, citing irreconcilable differences with ally RJD on the issue of corruption charges against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

“In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government,” Kumar told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi.

He did not rule out taking BJP’s support for forming a new government.

“I tried to work it out....I did not ask for anybody’s resignation...I just asked Tejashwi to explain the charges of corruption,” he said.

The sudden development throws the politics of Bihar into chaos with no party having a majority in the 243-member Assembly.

Kumar’s JD(U) has 71 seats, while RJD headed by Tejashwi Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad, has 80.

The BJP has 53. Asked if he will now form a government with BJP’s support, he said,”Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next.” Kumar, who led the grand alliance that also included the Congress to a stunning victory, was sworn in on November 20 2015. (PTI)

■ Nitish Kumar says he has resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar. (PTI)

It is not clear if Nitish has asked for the dissolution of the Assembly or he will explore other options to form the government, News18 reports. At present, BJP has 53 seats, while JDU has 71 seats.