Babri Masjid demolition: Special CBI court to hear Ayodhya case on 24 May

A file photo of ‘kar sevaks’ atop Babri Masjid before it was demolished on 6 December 1992. Photo: HT

Lucknow: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has set 24 May as the next date of hearing in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court postponed Monday’s hearing as Satish Pradhan, one of the six accused, did not appear before it.

On 20 May, the special CBI court began day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive case and granted bail to the five Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders named as accused in it. The Supreme Court had on 19 April directed the special court to start proceedings in the matter within a month and deliver its verdict within two years.

The CBI court had earlier issued summons to six accused persons, of whom five including Ram Vilas Vedanti (59) appeared in the court and sought bail. Special CBI court judge S.K. Yadav allowed their bail plea, asking each of them to furnish two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

Besides Vedanti, those who appeared in the CBI court on Saturday were VHP leaders Champat Rai (71), Baikunth Lal Sharma (88), Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (79) and Dharmdas Maharaj (68). That day too, Pradhan, the sixth accused, did not appear.

The Supreme Court had last month directed that seniorBharatiya Janata Party leaders, including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, will face trial on conspiracy charges in the Ayodhya case.