Thu, Jul 20 2017.

US Senate panel approves Christopher Wray’s nomination as FBI director

All 20 members of the committee voted to approve Christopher Wray sending his nomination to the full Senate for a vote. Photo: AP

Washington: The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the nomination of Christopher Wray to be FBI director following the dismissal of the agency’s former chief, James Comey, by President Donald Trump.

All 20 members of the committee voted to approve Wray, a white-collar crime lawyer and former assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush, sending his nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

    Trump nominated Wray last month after firing Comey during an FBI investigation into whether Trump campaign associates colluded with the Russians to help him with the 2016 presidential election.

