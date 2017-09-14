Six of family drown in Ganga

The six had gone to bathe in the river when one or two slipped into deep water. The others drowned in their efforts to save them, an official said. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Patna: Six persons of a family, including four minors, drowned in the Ganga on Thursday at Maranchi village in Patna district, a top district official said.

Six members of the family had gone to bathe in the river when one or two slipped into deep water. The others drowned in their efforts to save them, Patna district magistrate (DM) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said. All the six bodies have been fished out of the river, the DM said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the incident and also talked to grieving family members of the deceased persons over the phone. He talked to the Patna district magistrate and gave him necessary directives and told him to make immediate payment of ex-gratia to the next of kin of the victims.

The DM said that Rs4 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased persons on Thursday itself.