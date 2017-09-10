Delhi: 4-wheelers to get ‘eco-friendly service’ permit

Eco-friendly vehicles ply from some metro stations to nearby destinations in residential areas, unauthorised colonies and villages in the city. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Delhi State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to give permits to battery and CNG-run four-wheelers under its ‘eco-friendly service’, which presently gives licence only to three-wheeler green vehicles.

The STA at a recent meeting approved the expansion of the ‘eco-friendly service’ to include in its ambit green four- wheelers to boost last-mile connectivity in the city, an official said. Presently, the ‘eco-friendly service’ permits are given only to three-wheelers running on battery and CNG, most of which are nearing the 15-year limit, beyond which they have to be taken off road.

Eco-friendly vehicles ply from some metro stations to nearby destinations in residential areas, unauthorised colonies and villages in the city. “The STA Board members in a meeting last week mooted a proposal for giving permits to CNG- and battery-operated four-wheelers under the eco-friendly service,” said a member of the Board.

The move will address the last-mile connectivity issue by boosting the numbers of vehicles plying under the ,eco- friendly service’, he said. Launched in 2002, the ‘eco-friendly service’ permits were given to 632 vehicles most of which are nearing the stipulated 15 years on the road and a proposal for their replacement is also recommended by the Board, the official said.

However, the decision to give vehicles having four-wheels permits under the ‘eco-friendly service’ will strengthen last-mile connectivity, he added. The transport department has issued permits to battery- operated three-wheelers having seating capacity up to 10. But, it will be six passengers plus driver in case of the four- wheelers.