BJP changes candidate for Noapara bypoll in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced an embarrassment when it had to change its candidate for an assembly constituency bypoll in West Bengal.

The BJP had originally nominated Manju Basu, a former Trinamool Congress legislator for the bypoll at Noapara in North 24 Parganas district, but she declined to fight.

In the 2016 assembly election, Madhusudan Ghose won from the constituency as a candidate of the Left-Congress alliance. He died recently.

Contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket, Basu had won from the Noapara constituency twice in 2001 and 2011, but lost in 2016.

Basu was known to be close to Mukul Roy, who defected from the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP. Shortly after she was nominated as the BJP candidate on Sunday, she told journalists that she had not been consulted.

She claimed that she had come to know about being fielded as a BJP candidate from television channels.

On Monday, the BJP announced Sandeep Banerjee as its new candidate from Noapara.

Sayantan Basu, general secretary of the BJP in West Bengal, said Manju Basu backed out under pressure from the Trinamool Congress leadership.