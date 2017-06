The ministry of information withdrew the license Al-Jazeera was granted, the official Saudi Press Agency said. Photo: Reuters

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Monday shut the local office of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera global news channel after the kingdom and other Gulf states severed ties with the emirate.

“The ministry of information closed the office of the Al-Jazeera channel and withdrew the license it was granted,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.